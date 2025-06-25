Nismo-nised new Nissan Patrol debuts as most powerful ever made

Confirmed to be sold in North America for the first time as the Armada Nismo, the Patrol Nismo will remain left-hand-drive only, thus ruling it out for South Africa.

The Nismo version of the Nissan Patrol has been renewed for a second generation based on the all-new Y63. Image: Nissan Middle East

A topic of speculation since the debut of the all-new Y63 Patrol last year, Nissan has officially unveiled the second generation Nismo version in the Middle East as the most powerful production Patrol ever made.

Muscled-up twin-turbo V6

One of the brand’s key models in said market, where the previous generation accounted for a fair share of sales, the Nismo’s main difference, once again, resides up front where Nissan has extracted an additional 52 kW from the new VR35DDTT 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine.

Eclipsing the 320kW/560Nm made by the previous Nismo’s normally aspirated 5.6-litre V8, the twin-blown bent-six develops 369 kW and the same 700 Nm as the regular Patrol.

While no performance figures were again revealed, Nissan did disclose a significant ground clearance drop from 244 mm to 195 mm, as well as an extensively recalibrated version of the new button-operated nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Nismo outside

Externally, the Patrol Nismo’s unique touches comprise Rays Engineering 22-inch nine-spoke alloy wheels, a Nismo specific mesh pattern honeycomb V-Motion grille, a new front bumper and splitter with red accents, functioning side vents on the flanks of the bumper, and black mirror caps.

Rear and side profile have undergone significant changes from the standard Patrol. Image: Nissan

Not stopping there, it also gets red accented extended door sills, a supposed aerodynamically optimised bootlid spoiler, and a new bumper with squared-off side flanks as a result of the rear diffuser fitted below.

Aside from body-coloured wheel arches, Nissan has availed five colours options; White Pearl, Black Pearl, Grey Metallic, Blue Metallic and specifically devised hue called Stealth Grey. As option, all of the hues can be contrasted with a black roof.

Changed underneath

Underneath, and beside its lowered ride height, the Patrol Nismo measures 90 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the standard Patrol, while also being five kilograms heavier at 2 817 kg.

Adding to this is a claimed 23% improvement in structural rigidity, new electronically controlled adaptive dampers, revised suspension and power steering, and a recalibrated Vehicle Dynamic Control module.

As well as retuned driving modes, the Nismo further gets uprated brakes with improved cooling, and a new exhaust system that uses the audio system’s speakers to pump the engine’s soundtrack into cabin as part of what Nissan calls Active Sound Enhancement.

Compared to its sibling, the mechanical changes has seen the Nismo’s approach angle drop from 27.5-degrees to 23-degrees, its breakover from 27-degrees to 26-degrees, and its departure from 27-degrees to 25.5-degrees.

Racy inside

Inside, the Patrol Nismo retains the eight-seat layout of the regular model, but with Nismo specific additions in the form of alloy pedals, real carbon fibre inserts, black-and-red stitch work, red 12 o’clock marking on the Nismo-branded steering wheel, a red starter button, leather and suede-trimmed seats and red decorative inserts.

More than a number of small changes have taken place inside. Image: Nissan Middle East

A special honeycomb quilted pattern for the seats, together with Nismo embroidery work on the front headrests, round the interior off, along with red seatbelts and Nismo badges.

Yes for US, not for us

Approved for the Middle East from July, with pricing being listed at 449 900 dirham in the United Arab Emirates – which equates to a directly converted R2 174 408 – the Patrol Nismo has, for the first time, also been approved for its other key market, the United States, where it will be sold as the Armada Nismo.

For the first time, the Patrol Nismo will be sold in North America as the Armada Nismo. Image: Nissan North America

Revealed at the same time as in the Middle East, the Armada Nismo comes with reduced power of 343 kW with no change in torque having taken place.

The same applies to the interior and exterior, which carries over bar a red leather finish on the seats.

Interior of the Armada Nismo sports a red leather finish. Image: Nissan North America

Locally, sales of Patrol have been approved for 2026, the same as Australia, however, this is not expected to include the Nismo which will remain a left-hand-drive only model.

