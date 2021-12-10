Hagen Engler
10 Dec 2021
3:09 pm
Columns

Calling people idiots won’t change their minds

Hagen Engler

Maybe the best way to convince people to see your point of view isn't by calling them idiots, writes Hagen Engler.

Picture: iStock
I guess it’s been coming to this for a couple of years now: the great vaccine polarity. Perhaps too much time was spent focusing on the medical science of the thing – developing the vaccine – and not enough on the communications required to convince people to get vaccinated. And so here we are. More than enough vaccines available, in South Africa at least, and not enough demand. Our most powerful tool for combating Covid-19 lying unused and gradually expiring in pharmaceutical facilities across the land. Or, seen from another perspective, an increasingly authoritarian government, on the verge of violating...

