Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
3 minute read
31 Dec 2021
4:30 am
Columns

New Year’s resolutions: ANC comrades’ plans go busty

Brendan Seery

'The Citizen' has obtained some of the ANC Comrades’ 2022 resolutions.

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
Ahead of the arrival of a New Year at midnight, The Citizen has obtained, via a confidential source at Luthuli House, some of the Comrades’ 2022 resolutions. Fikile Mbalula (Transport Minister): I will pay my own e-tolls. I will sign up for Logic Lessons (the long course) so that I make more sense when I tweet. I was going to ride in a Prasa train myself – but a) none are running and b) a surgeon does not have to be shot to stitch up a bullet wound. I will make more effort to match my West African dashiki with...

Read more on these topics