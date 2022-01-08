Andre De Kock
Motorsport Editor
3 minute read
8 Jan 2022
5:17 am
Columns

Take your queue from ANC

Andre De Kock

The enemy of the South African people is the South African government.

Picture for illustration. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
The enemy of my enemy is my friend. That sage observation became part of this writer’s life recently. Let me set the scene. My mother, who lives in Ekurhuleni, is 91 years old and bed-ridden, having recently fallen and broken her leg. Once a month I travel to her home, buy her groceries and pay her rates and taxes bill. The latter duty is the tough one. Since the post office in my mother’s town no longer bothers to deliver mail, she has not received a water and lights bill for six months. Every month, I have to go to...

