Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
13 Jan 2022
4:00 am
Columns

Corruption is everywhere, and affects everyone

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

We are lying to ourselves saying just the government suffers from this illness. The country is infected.

Picture for illustration purposes.
For us as a country to heal, we need to be able to admit that we are sick. The truth is that corruption is fast becoming a way of life – part and parcel of societal normality. We are no longer shocked by it. But corrupt behaviour is now how fast money is made and how jobs, resources, houses and business deals are secured. If you are not willing to play that game, you better start getting comfortable in the league of the have-nots.And corruption is no longer just a pastime of government officials: private business has also come into...

Read more on these topics