Rorisang Kgosana
21 Jan 2022
Time for revolt: Students back to square one

With the new academic year about to commence and despite Zuma’s announcement of free education, it seems students are back to square one.

Staff at the Unisa Florida Campus block the entrance as they protest, 17 January 2022, for various grievances, including issues they have with Unisa’s vice-chancellor,Professor Puleng LenkaBula spending excessively on refurbishments to her official residence. The protest caused frustration and confusion among students looking to register for this year's courses. Picture: Michel Bega
My higher education year started in 2007, right after matric. A month into the start of my journalism studies at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), we received an SMS saying classes would be suspended until further notice. Students were striking. As journalism students, we were tasked with getting the news first. Issues of academic exclusion, funding, accommodation and financial exclusion were raised by the protesters. As a newly matriculated 18 year old, I didn’t know what those issues meant. The following year, we received a similar SMS from the university. The same issues were again raised. Having a better understanding...

