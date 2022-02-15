Alex Japho Matlala
15 Feb 2022
Immigration control cannot be managed by unqualified citizens

Alex Japho Matlala

No modern economy functions without importing foreign skills. South Africa must just do it the right way.

Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
It the weekend, the police successfully stopped a potentially violent march that the leaders of Operation Dudula had organised through the streets of Johannesburg. Operation Dudula, according to its leaders, is aimed at driving out “illegal foreigners” – as per the word dudula, or drive them back – to where they came from. There is nothing wrong with demanding that undocumented immigrants be made to follow the country’s immigration laws but there is everything wrong with a quasi-military organisation illegally performing the tasks of immigration officials through areas with probably the highest concentration of foreign nationals in the country. A...

