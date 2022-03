I always try to find that glimmer of hope in Covid’s new normal, but now I have missed functions, birthdays – all now virtual gatherings… I have missed church and night vigils. With my asthmatic toddler, I have slept days in hospitals as we treat his respiratory infections. I have socially distanced – eroded my skin with sanitiser, overcome my fear of all things technological as I navigated through online shopping. But I would be lying if I did not say that a year later, I am exhausted… I am beat. That fatigue we are told not to allow to...

I always try to find that glimmer of hope in Covid’s new normal, but now I have missed functions, birthdays – all now virtual gatherings… I have missed church and night vigils.

With my asthmatic toddler, I have slept days in hospitals as we treat his respiratory infections.

I have socially distanced – eroded my skin with sanitiser, overcome my fear of all things technological as I navigated through online shopping.

But I would be lying if I did not say that a year later, I am exhausted… I am beat.

That fatigue we are told not to allow to set in has crept in… it has found a comfortable seat in my mind, body, and spirit.

I am tired of our leadership letting us down; the looting of funds meant for healthcare. While in the eye of the storm, leadership has enriched itself.

So much so that the face of the Covid response of the government, the former minister of health, is being investigated for this.

The presidential spokesperson and her husband also allegedly unduly benefitted.

Industries buckled under the closure of businesses; eateries could not maximize profits as they were not considered as essential; waitrons who depended on that gratuity tip to make ends meet had to fight off poverty; the beauty industry; B&Bs and hotels – the list is endless…

Jobs were lost and family businesses ceased to exist.

The hopeful among us, those who were able to keep our employ, kept saying we need to stay alive in order to enjoy life post-Covid.

But our bellies of motivation are now empty. We have no more words of encouragement… I am exhausted.

And so “Cupcake” announced the easing of restrictions on Tuesday.

While we are aware of the dangers of Covid that may currently be with us, we celebrate that in some way we are edging closer to some sort of normalcy.

We are on the road to recovery.

We are almost, hopefully, at the finish line…

But while we celebrate, we must remember the importance of staying alert.

Vaccinate if you can.

If you wish not to, I respect that decision but take care of yourself and those around you.