Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
30 Mar 2022
5:00 am
Columns

Couple’s bedroom secrets and bad habits laid bare

Cliff Buchler

The number one culprit is snoring. Evidently this leads to sleeping in separate rooms. Rather drastic, don’t you think?

Picture: iStock
The sanctity of the bedroom has been defiled. Researchers have invaded what should be couples’ secret domain with probing questions. Like, what are the habits of your partner that get your goat. Irritants creeping in between the blankets, as it were, that don’t matter a fig during the honeymoon. The number one culprit is snoring. Evidently this leads to sleeping in separate rooms. Rather drastic, don’t you think? Heidi has the solution. Ear plugs. It not only stifles the sound of my sawing wood, but also the tell-tale tinkling ricocheting off toilet ceramic ware that’s amplified during the dark hours....

