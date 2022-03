I recently read something that when taken to heart, will do nothing but break one’s belief in the voting system. Democracy is foiled by it. Our governance is based on it and our politicians know just how to manipulate it and make it in their very favour. Our people have been turned into nothing but numbers. Their wants and needs are taken into consideration only to be morphed into electioneering tools and campaign resourcing. For example, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) found their way into politics through disruptive politics, and the new kid on the block – the Operation Dudula...

I recently read something that when taken to heart, will do nothing but break one’s belief in the voting system. Democracy is foiled by it.

Our governance is based on it and our politicians know just how to manipulate it and make it in their very favour. Our people have been turned into nothing but numbers.

Their wants and needs are taken into consideration only to be morphed into electioneering tools and campaign resourcing.

For example, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) found their way into politics through disruptive politics, and the new kid on the block – the Operation Dudula movement led by Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli – makes them very uncomfortable.

This is very strange.

Since the EFF has created an environment that allowed disruption in the political space, one would never imagine that they are now unsettled by an organisation doing similar things to their tactics.

This is the same EFF that tried to bring Clicks and H&M to its knees – they created a landscape that today they want to question.

As a nation, we are very complacent, rightfully so – but we are quick to repeat the same mistakes and keep the seats of power occupied by those who corrupt the halls of governance, those who loot the state, and those who remain silent while our country is being brought to its knees.

ALSO READ: Operation Dudula to hand memorandum to companies in Roslyn

We have allowed political parties to turn us into bums on seats at rallies and numbers.

Politicians are quick to turn the masses into faceless numbers because the national majority have allowed themselves to be reduced to nothing but numbers, with concerns that will only be raised once every four to five years.

That being said, when a political alternative presents itself, believe it or not, our people will lap it up for all it is worth.

The plight of the people of this country cannot be ignored, be it by the politicians or civil society. We are a society on tenterhooks.

That being said, South Africa is experiencing a time of disruptions to its political landscape, which was created by the EFF. The party cannot be intolerant of the newcomers.