Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
13 Apr 2022
8:32 am
Columns

I’m cut out to be a man, okay?

In my long years I’ve always felt for those born with the unusual, out of ordinary behavioural tendencies.

Picture: iStock
Don’t you dare strip me of my male ranking. I’m not just your any old “person”. This is a warning to those ridiculous nincompoops belonging to the minority lunatic fringe who’ve the audacity to foist their absurd rules onto the majority. They’ve determined “man” and “woman” don’t exist, in sympathy with what nature, for some reason or other, bestowed on them. In my long years I’ve always felt for those born with the unusual, out of ordinary behavioural tendencies. They find it hard to fit into an unfeeling world. In fact, nearer at home, a cousin, by self-admission, was gay....

