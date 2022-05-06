Dirk Lotriet
6 May 2022
My son wants to get engaged and it hurts

Dirk Lotriet

The news gave me a panic attack because I think he is much too young.

I really hope my son’s girlfriend doesn’t read this column. If she does, I’ll be in trouble, because it will spoil one of the biggest surprises of her life. He is 28 years old and told me he wants to get engaged. The news gave me a panic attack because I think he is much too young. I was 25 when I got engaged to his mother, so 28 is probably okay – for other young men. But not for that baby boy who looked into my eyes in the maternity ward of the Kempton Park Hospital in 1993. “Hallo,”...

