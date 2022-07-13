Martin Williams
3 minute read
13 Jul 2022
6:45 am
Columns

Domestic workers continue to be the unsung heroes of this nation

Martin Williams

Reduction of the domestic workforce will further impoverish already poor communities.

Picture: iStock
At funerals, we “pay our respects”. What does that mean? We had a chance to re-examine the overworked phrase when a retired, long-serving domestic worker died in rural KwaZulu-Natal last week. Gogo had been in our household for decades. At short notice, the funeral was arranged for Sunday. Explaining why we should make the trip of more than 1,000km there and back in one day, I invoked the theme of respect for someone who had been so much part of our lives. ALSO READ: Armed with mops and irons, Pretoria’s domestic workers march for decent pay The funeral was an...

Read more on these topics