Martin Williams
3 minute read
3 Aug 2022
4:55 am
Columns

Yes to basic income grant, no to wealth tax

Martin Williams

Burdening the rich further will encourage more to leave South Africa, reducing the tax base.

Basic Income Grant. Picture: iStock
With poverty, unemployment and inequality at record levels, the idea of a Basic Income Grant (BIG) is in the news again. Why not help those who are struggling? It’s the humane, right thing for any caring government to do. And if money doesn’t grow on trees, the easiest source of funding must be to tax the rich. Obvious? Unwise. The rich already pay high taxes. ALSO READ: Taxing the rich to pay for income grant no answer to funding development in SA Burdening them further will encourage more to leave South Africa, reducing the tax base. They take with them...

Read more on these topics