Mulling over this and that

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of my life. Only problem is, it’s running out – because time is not on my side, Mr Jagger. So many things to see, people to do… Like a true journo, I always wait till five minutes before deadline and jump in. Not that I ever miss deadline; I just tend to … mull. ALSO READ: The long and short of sexes You’ll call it that word I detest: procrastination, as does the American who is trying to kick my butt into action with his online course. “Your goal is to make...

You’ll call it that word I detest: procrastination, as does the American who is trying to kick my butt into action with his online course.

“Your goal is to make dreams reality, Carine. Go gym.”

So I go gym – my brain. Every day I get a sweaty exercise or three to retrain my grey matter.

“Close your eyes, deep breath, and rub your fingertips slowly together. Really feel them… every ridge.

“Now move your fingers over your face. Slowly. Your nose… Your chin…”

All I feel is old skin and “oops, must remember to pluck that little hair”.

But hell, hope springs eternal in the human breast. Maybe the short-circuits will be fixed. Maybe these wonderful ideas I dream up will become real.

Did I tell you that I have as close as dammit finished my first novel – a year after my deadline?

But, hell, I’m still mulling it over. And did you hear about my brilliant idea to Bolt you the bolts for your car?

I can quote research about Covid changing our shopping habits for ever to online; I can quote you figures about the used-car sales rocking it.

Dammit, I know it’s a good idea because my trusty red lady has been parked in my driveway for nearly two weeks now and how on earth must I get the bearings without wheels?

I clearly see hundreds of little scooters delivering your fan belt with your pizza.

But not a word for a business plan has been penned yet; not one rich man has heard my voice doing a hard-sell.

Because I am mulling, man… I’m still mulling whether I want to see the result of my dispute with a billing mess.

I’m still mulling whether that collapsed ceiling is really, really vital. Those exposed beams are surely a thing of beauty?

But maybe my brain pain is paying off: I’ve finished my painting Life is a Box for a bare wall in Cape Town.

Now I must just deliver it…

