What to make of the Springbok “bomb squad”? It’s a subject that’s generated plenty of discussion in recent weeks and months and I’m going to tackle it today. With a kick-off of 7.30am this morning, you’re either reading this column before or after the Boks’ Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Adelaide. Interestingly for today’s match the Bok management opted for five forwards and three backs on the bench, after previously backing the six forwards and two backs, while the Australians today went in with something of their own bomb squad, of six forwards and just two backs. A...

What to make of the Springbok “bomb squad”?

It’s a subject that’s generated plenty of discussion in recent weeks and months and I’m going to tackle it today.

With a kick-off of 7.30am this morning, you’re either reading this column before or after the Boks’ Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Adelaide.

Interestingly for today’s match the Bok management opted for five forwards and three backs on the bench, after previously backing the six forwards and two backs, while the Australians today went in with something of their own bomb squad, of six forwards and just two backs.

A lot of people have asked me what I think is best and is it a gamble to go into Test matches with only two backs on the bench?

The short answer is this: If there are no injuries, six-two is definitely the way to go for the Boks.

ALSO READ: Defusing the ‘bomb squad’ gives Boks more options

It was worked for them on many occasions. They have dominated against just about everyone and when you have such depth and class in the forwards, it would be stupid to not back the forwards-heavy bomb squad.

Unfortunately this year, the Boks have been unlucky with injuries early in their matches and that has obviously impacted the side and how and when the bench-sitters have been used. There is nothing one can do about that, and that is the risk one takes when you opt for the six forwards and two backs.

The nice thing about the five-three split is that a few more players get a chance to play, and because of the different role of all the players, Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn could be picked in the team today. If the Boks had opted for the six-two split, I think Willie le Roux would have played again.

Frans Steyn was this week returned to the ‘bomb squad’. Picture: Gallo Images

So, the different bench make-ups mean different players come into the matchday squad, which isn’t a bad thing.

I think it’s good Jacques Nienaber changed it up this week. There’s no harm in assessing the situation, the opposition and the players available and going with it. I think moving forward it would be wise for the Boks to take it game by game and make a call each week.

That said, the Boks have the depth and power to more often than not go six-two. I like it, and I think the opposition hates it, which is a good thing I suppose.

And then, on to a slightly different matter that has cropped up recently, some have asked me about the constant tinkering in the front row. The only constant seems to be Frans Malherbe, with the hooker and loosehead prop rotated often.

Frans Malherbe is an ever-constant in the Bok team. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

I don’t think it makes a difference to how the Boks perform at scrum time. They’re all quality players and know their roles and at least everyone is getting a look-in. They will all feel a part of the team which is important to stay motivated and interested.

And that’s why it was crucial to back Joseph Dweba today. There was a lot of noise this week about his performance and being picked again, but the coaches (and anyone who’s watched rugby in the last five years) know what Dweba can bring to a contest.

It’s really just the finer detail he has to nail and scrumming well and hitting his jumpers. He’s a great player and needed to be supported by those closest to him. Everyone deserves a chance to make things right.

Until next week.