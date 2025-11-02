Borthwick hails ‘ball of energy’ Pollock as England down Australia

“I think the way he is, he is a ball of energy and I love having that character in the squad."

England coach Steve Borthwick labelled Henry Pollock a “ball of energy” after the rising star came off the bench to score a match-changing try in a 25-7 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

Despite dominating territory and possession, England only led 10-7 at half-time, through a George Ford penalty and Ben Earl’s converted try, in their opening match of the Autumnn Nations Series.

Harry Potter’s superb solo length-of-the-field intercept score then got Australia back into the match.

But the introduction of Pollock off the bench in the 52nd minute, along with four other British and Irish Lions forwards who helped the combined side triumph 2-1 in Australia in this year, proved decisive as England posted an eighth consecutive win.

The revamped pack got on top of the Wallabies, with England’s quest for aerial dominance rewarded when Pollock’s try put them 15-7 ahead on the hour mark after the back-row collected a loose ball following a tap-back from a high kick by wing Tom Roebuck.

It was Pollock’s third try in just 36 minutes of England rugby after the 20-year-old Northampton loose forward came off the bench to score a double on Test debut against Wales in Cardiff in March — a performance that led to his inclusion in the Lions’ squad.

Further tries from scrum-half Alex Mitchell and replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, winning his 50th cap, sealed England’s victory as they made a successful start to a November campaign also featuring Twickenham encounters with Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

“I think everybody’s excited when Henry Pollock gets on the pitch, what he brings, there’s no doubt about that,” Borthwick said.

“I think the way he is, he is a ball of energy and I love having that character in the squad.”

Turning to the impact made by his ‘bomb squad’ — the nickname given to world champions South Africa’s replacement forwards — the former England captain added: “The bench certainly had a positive impact.

“I think it’s a sign that you can see the squad’s building in depth.”

England, who lost 42-37 at home to Australia last year, could have had the game won at half-time but squandered several chances, with Joe Heyes and Earl held up over the line at a rainswept Twickenham.

“There were a big number of line breaks out there and that was a step forward. Finishing them off was not quite our strength though,” said Borthwick.

The Wallabies were missing several first-choice players as their European clubs are not obliged to release them for a match that, although staged outside World Rugby’s designated window for November internationals, could have a bearing on the world rankings and the quest to secure a top-six seeding for December’s draw for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

‘No excuses’

But Australia coach Joe Schmidt said: “I don’t want to make excuses, England were very, very good.”

The New Zealander, who made eight changes to the side that beat Japan 19-15 in Tokyo last week, added: “If we don’t get to six in the world, all we’ve got to do is just keep building because you can still be a great chance (at the World Cup) and not be six in the world.”

Australia’s tour continues against Italy, with the Azzurri beating the Wallabies 28-27 when the teams last met in Florence, two years ago.

“Italy will be very tough,” said Schmidt. “So many of their players play at the very top level and that’s going to be a massive challenge for us.

“We’re going to have to dust ourselves off very quickly.”