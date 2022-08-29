Brendan Seery
The Leader on the roadkill

‘Behind every successful politician there is a chick – sorry lady – who supports him and leaves those difficult matters of policy to him.’

Picture: iStock
Inside the meeting hall, the tables were groaning with delectable treats and large urns of tea and coffee. Women bustled here and there, serving the men as they arrived. Piet nudged Frik: “It reminds me of the good old days when we were in the Nats. Those vroumense could sure organise some lekker kos…” “Ja, that’s true. It was their true vocation, because politics was a little too much for their pretty heads…” Just then, The Leader entered. “Hello, girls!” he said to the women behind the table, “you’re all looking fetching today…” “Not like roadkill…” sang a female voice....

