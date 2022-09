The big challenge now for the Springboks is to do it again and again! I’m of course referring to playing rugby at a high standard week-in and week-out. The Boks were at their destructive, dominant best in the second Test against Australia in Sydney last weekend, and we should expect them to play like that every time they run onto the field. The ‘angry Springbok’ showed its muscle in winning last weekend, but my question is, why must the team have their backs to the wall, be in an angry must-win state before they produce the goods? As the national...

‘Mental toughness’

Next up are Argentina, a tricky team in their own backward, so another huge Test awaits next weekend. What Bok team will show up?

Will they bring the same intensity, physicality, dominance as they had in Sydney?

If they don’t and they happen to lose to Argentina, either in Buenos Aires or in Durban the following week, then we will have to start asking questions about the team’s mental toughness and psychological state.

Because we know they have the players and we have seen how they can turn it on. So, if they don’t deliver the goods in their last two Rugby Championship Tests, then there must be something else hindering them from hitting top form, or not?

Looking ahead to the match in BA, I’d really stick with the same 23 that did duty in Sydney, even if someone like specialist 10 Elton Jantjies is fit.

While I feel Jantjies desperately needs game time, I think Damian Willemse has done enough to remain in the flyhalf role for now. He was superb in Sydney and showed he can easily fulfil the role in future.

Willemse is such a gifted player, wherever he plays. He knows when to attack the line and when to kick; his only issue now is goal-kicking, but that is not something that can’t be worked on and improved.

Right wing depth

I thought Willie le Roux was also excellent in Sydney in not only looking after his own responsibilities but he assisted Willemse at 10 and also backed up rookie Canan Moodie in covering the kick space at the back. He’s an experienced operator is Le Roux and still somehow unappreciated by many Bok fans.

Regarding Moodie, wow, what a debut! It seems everyone who wears the No 14 is a star and good luck to the coaching team settling on the best of a special bunch of right wingers.

I need to also mention Jesse Kriel’s contribution last weekend. While he did nothing flashy, he was solid and controlled the defence superbly; he’s a stalwart for the Boks.

Jasper Wiese and Franco Mostert also stepped up brilliantly hence my backing of them to start again in BA next Saturday.

Finally, good luck to the Blitzboks at the World Cup this weekend. I hope they go all the way and give coach Neil Powell and veteran Cecil Afrika the perfect send-off.