PICTURES: The best from the world of sport from the past weekend

Here is a selection of the best sporting pictures from around the world over the last weekend.

The reinstallation of the 2024 Olympic cauldron, designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, is seen as it lifts off to the notes of an unreleased song by the late French singer Daniel Balavoine, during a free concert to mark France’s annual street music festival, ‘Fete de la Musique’, at the Jardin des Tuileries, in Paris on Saturday. Picture: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP