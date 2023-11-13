Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

13 Nov 2023

05:15 am

BEE might push farmers away

It is likely the new rules will benefit the politically connected elite at the expense of those who really need upliftment

Wool sheep farming agriculture

A farmer inspects a sheep’s wool during the Konsortium-Merino Production Auction on 6 September 2013 in Victoria West, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Condrad Bornman

It’s not often we agree with the Patriotic Alliance but one of its Joburg representatives, Charles Cilliers, makes a lot of sense with his assessment of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE). He said: “BEE has failed. It has helped to destroy our state-owned companies and has become a sin-tax on doing business in South Africa, which was not what was supposedly intended by the law, which was to help fix the injustices of the past.” He said that the time had come “to do away with racial categorisation completely”. ALSO READ: Fancy new BEE law likely to produce the same old…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

It’s not often we agree with the Patriotic Alliance but one of its Joburg representatives, Charles Cilliers, makes a lot of sense with his assessment of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

He said: “BEE has failed. It has helped to destroy our state-owned companies and has become a sin-tax on doing business in South Africa, which was not what was supposedly intended by the law, which was to help fix the injustices of the past.”

He said that the time had come “to do away with racial categorisation completely”.

ALSO READ: Fancy new BEE law likely to produce the same old failures

The ANC government will defend its latest BEE campaign – by reserving agricultural exports only for those companies which are BEE compliant – as part of its efforts to transform society. It will also point, correctly, to the fact that the BEE rules for the farming sector were put in place in 2017 – more than enough time for agribusiness to “get with the programme”.

However, given the party’s dismal record of land redistribution and empowerment of black farmers – most government-supported projects on former white farming land have collapsed in disarray – this latest move seems like a thinly-disguised vote-winning strategy ahead of next year’s general election.

ALSO READ: New BEE bill to face legal hurdles

Apart from the fact that the new rules will target successful white farmers – who are the backbone of the sector – they also run the risk of raising the ire of our trading partners in the European Union and also of the regulations of the World Trade Organisation, which frowns on government manipulation of exports, in whatever form.

It is also likely that the new rules will benefit the politically connected elite at the expense of those who really need upliftment – and will see also sorts of subterfuge to circumvent them. Worryingly, it might push more farmers into giving up on South Africa and seeking greener (and more profitable) pastures elsewhere.

Read more on these topics

ANC BEE farmers

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused
News There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home
Crime Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’
News WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe