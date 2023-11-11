Daily news update: John Block parole, prosecutor charged and world’s best school
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
In today’s news, John Block released on parole, a prosecutor and Hawks colonel charged with corruption, and Soweto has the world’s best school.
We also look at the judge saying some are not taking the Senzo case seriously, Lyle Foster missing the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and four Diwali recipes to try out.
News today: 11 November
Former Northern Cape ANC chair John Block placed on parole
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has placed former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block on parole effective from 10 November.
Block was convicted of corruption and handed a 15-year jail sentence in December 2016 for using his political influence to solicit bribes while serving as a Northern Cape official. It wasn’t until November 2018 that he began serving time, as his numerous appeals proved unsuccessful.
Prosecutor and Hawks colonel charged with corruption
An NPA advocate, Hawks colonel and civilian were charged with corruption together at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that senior state advocate Phuti Freddy Matabane, Lieutenant Colonel Lucky Thabethe and Daniel Bejamin Lessing were released on R5 000 bail and will be back in court on 7 March next year.
WATCH: SPARK School Soweto named World’s Best School
SPARK School Soweto has been named the World’s Best School for Community Collaboration 2023. The announcement was made by T4 Education this week.
This honour comes after several rounds of judging, going against some of the world’s best educational facilities.
‘Foreign nationals can’t be a nuisance in our country’: Government insists ‘SA comes first’
The Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals who come to South Africa to commit crime.
On Friday, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Police Minister Bheki Cele briefed the media on the progress the JCPS cluster has made in efforts to combat organised crime.
Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘There are some persons who don’t take this case seriously,’ says judge
The trial of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa will continue next week due to the unavailability of one of the defence lawyers.
The case briefly resumed for the continuation of the trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.
The court was expected to hear arguments relating to an automatic vehicle location (AVL) report, which the state intended to lead evidence on.
WATCH: Phala Phala robbery case postponed to next Friday
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has sufficient evidence to link three suspects to a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, as their bail bid was postponed to next week.
Two suspects were previously arrested in connection with the robbery at the president’s farm in Limpopo, with a third handing himself over to police in Bela Bela.
‘He’s proud of his flushing toilet while we suffer’: ANC official accused of scoring kickbacks from pit toilet contractor
Abram Lebaka allegedly scored kickbacks from a contractor appointed to maintain pit toilets at Free State’s Letsemeng Local Municipality, while enjoying a flushing toilet in his own home.
Now the Public Protector has stepped in to investigate alleged maladministration and corruption against Lebaka after a whistleblower laid a complaint last year.
116 children died of malnutrition in Eastern Cape- SAHRC report
At least 116 children died of severe acute malnutrition between 2021 and 2022 in the Eastern Cape, an SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry has found.
According to the commission’s provincial manager Eileen Carter, there are many unreported deaths linked to malnutrition, calling the crisis a type of “slow violence” engulfing children in the Eastern Cape.
How to use your socks to create perfect curls
Users of the Chinese social network, TikTok, can’t seem to get enough of their socks right now, and that’s got nothing to do with the drop in temperatures over part of the globe.
Socks have simply become a must-have accessory in the beauty department. Already used to protect hair from dehydration, through the hair slugging technique, they’ve now become a must-have accessory for heat-free curls – in other words, waves created without using a hair dryer, curling tongs or straighteners. Such is the popularity of this technique that the #hairsockcurls hashtag has already exceeded 5 million views on TikTok, while #sockhaircurls has more than 1.2 million views.
Recipe of the day: 4 Diwali recipes to try out
Diwali, the festival of lights, illuminates homes and is a time for family, festivities, and the delicious aroma of festive treats.
Celebrate Diwali with these specially curated recipes, blending traditional flavours with a modern twist. From sweets to savoury delights, elevate your festivities with a dash of food magic.
Broos confirms Foster is out for start of Bafana World Cup qualifiers
Hugo Broos has confirmed that Lyle Foster will not be selected by Bafana Bafana as he continues to get support back in England over issues with his mental health.
The striker has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances for Burnley in the English Premier League this season, but has missed the last three games of the campaign.
Proteas crush Afghanistan’s hopes with clinical World Cup victory
They were not flashy about it, but South Africa earned another confidence boost on Friday after beating giant slayers Afghanistan by five wickets in their last round-robin match at the Cricket World Cup.
While they had already booked their place in next week’s semi-finals, the Proteas made sure with a steady all-round effort in Ahmedabad in a tightly contested battle, picking up their seventh win from nine matches in the opening round.
Plumtree says Sharks’ match against Zebre is ‘must-win’
Sharks coach John Plumtree has dubbed their United Rugby Championship fixture against Italian side Zebre on Friday night at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi as a must-win.
The Sharks are rooted at the bottom of the URC table as they are yet to register any points this campaign. The Durban-based team have been dealt bad cards at the start of the season.