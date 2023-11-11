Daily news update: John Block parole, prosecutor charged and world’s best school

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, John Block released on parole, a prosecutor and Hawks colonel charged with corruption, and Soweto has the world’s best school.

We also look at the judge saying some are not taking the Senzo case seriously, Lyle Foster missing the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and four Diwali recipes to try out.

News today: 11 November

Former Northern Cape ANC chair John Block placed on parole

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has placed former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block on parole effective from 10 November.

Former ANC Northern Cape chair John Block. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Emile Hendriks

Block was convicted of corruption and handed a 15-year jail sentence in December 2016 for using his political influence to solicit bribes while serving as a Northern Cape official. It wasn’t until November 2018 that he began serving time, as his numerous appeals proved unsuccessful.

Prosecutor and Hawks colonel charged with corruption

An NPA advocate, Hawks colonel and civilian were charged with corruption together at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

NPA regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane says the NPA will investigate its own without fear, favour or prejudice. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that senior state advocate Phuti Freddy Matabane, Lieutenant Colonel Lucky Thabethe and Daniel Bejamin Lessing were released on R5 000 bail and will be back in court on 7 March next year.

WATCH: SPARK School Soweto named World’s Best School

SPARK School Soweto has been named the World’s Best School for Community Collaboration 2023. The announcement was made by T4 Education this week.

SPARK Soweto kids celebrating their win. Picture: X./@ClaysonMonyela

This honour comes after several rounds of judging, going against some of the world’s best educational facilities.

‘Foreign nationals can’t be a nuisance in our country’: Government insists ‘SA comes first’

The Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals who come to South Africa to commit crime.

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster during a media briefing on 10 November 2023. Picture: GCIS

On Friday, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Police Minister Bheki Cele briefed the media on the progress the JCPS cluster has made in efforts to combat organised crime.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘There are some persons who don’t take this case seriously,’ says judge

The trial of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa will continue next week due to the unavailability of one of the defence lawyers.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The case briefly resumed for the continuation of the trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

The court was expected to hear arguments relating to an automatic vehicle location (AVL) report, which the state intended to lead evidence on.

WATCH: Phala Phala robbery case postponed to next Friday

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has sufficient evidence to link three suspects to a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, as their bail bid was postponed to next week.

Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph in the dock. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

Two suspects were previously arrested in connection with the robbery at the president’s farm in Limpopo, with a third handing himself over to police in Bela Bela.

‘He’s proud of his flushing toilet while we suffer’: ANC official accused of scoring kickbacks from pit toilet contractor

Abram Lebaka allegedly scored kickbacks from a contractor appointed to maintain pit toilets at Free State’s Letsemeng Local Municipality, while enjoying a flushing toilet in his own home.

Abrahm Lebaka is being investigated for receiving alleged kickbacks during his tenure as mayor of Letsemeng Local Municipality. Photo: Facebook

Now the Public Protector has stepped in to investigate alleged maladministration and corruption against Lebaka after a whistleblower laid a complaint last year.

116 children died of malnutrition in Eastern Cape- SAHRC report

At least 116 children died of severe acute malnutrition between 2021 and 2022 in the Eastern Cape, an SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry has found.

Photo: iStock

According to the commission’s provincial manager Eileen Carter, there are many unreported deaths linked to malnutrition, calling the crisis a type of “slow violence” engulfing children in the Eastern Cape.

How to use your socks to create perfect curls

Users of the Chinese social network, TikTok, can’t seem to get enough of their socks right now, and that’s got nothing to do with the drop in temperatures over part of the globe.

Picture: Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Socks have simply become a must-have accessory in the beauty department. Already used to protect hair from dehydration, through the hair slugging technique, they’ve now become a must-have accessory for heat-free curls – in other words, waves created without using a hair dryer, curling tongs or straighteners. Such is the popularity of this technique that the #hairsockcurls hashtag has already exceeded 5 million views on TikTok, while #sockhaircurls has more than 1.2 million views.

Recipe of the day: 4 Diwali recipes to try out

Diwali, the festival of lights, illuminates homes and is a time for family, festivities, and the delicious aroma of festive treats.

4 recipes to try out for the celebration of Diwali. Pictures: Supplied

Celebrate Diwali with these specially curated recipes, blending traditional flavours with a modern twist. From sweets to savoury delights, elevate your festivities with a dash of food magic.

Broos confirms Foster is out for start of Bafana World Cup qualifiers

Hugo Broos has confirmed that Lyle Foster will not be selected by Bafana Bafana as he continues to get support back in England over issues with his mental health.

Lyle Foster last played for Burnley against Brentford on October 21. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty Images

The striker has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances for Burnley in the English Premier League this season, but has missed the last three games of the campaign.

Proteas crush Afghanistan’s hopes with clinical World Cup victory

They were not flashy about it, but South Africa earned another confidence boost on Friday after beating giant slayers Afghanistan by five wickets in their last round-robin match at the Cricket World Cup.

Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot for the Proteas during their World Cup match against Afghanistan. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

While they had already booked their place in next week’s semi-finals, the Proteas made sure with a steady all-round effort in Ahmedabad in a tightly contested battle, picking up their seventh win from nine matches in the opening round.

Plumtree says Sharks’ match against Zebre is ‘must-win’

Sharks coach John Plumtree has dubbed their United Rugby Championship fixture against Italian side Zebre on Friday night at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi as a must-win.

Sharks coach John Plumtree. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

The Sharks are rooted at the bottom of the URC table as they are yet to register any points this campaign. The Durban-based team have been dealt bad cards at the start of the season.

