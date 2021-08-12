Does SA have the time Ramaphosa needs to build his political strength?

That struggle is clearly not over – as evidenced by Ramaphosa’s often seemingly inexplicable 'softly, softly' approach to those in the radical economic transformation clique loyal to Zuma.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. EPA-EFE/SUMAYZ HISHAM / POOL