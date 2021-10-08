Editorials
The DA has shot itself in the foot

These posters are opportunistic and provocative.

The DA election posters in Phoenix, KZN, that read 'The ANC called you racists' and 'The DA calls you heroes'. Picture: Twitter/@SihleSamketi
It is one thing using clever, targeted marketing to make your voice heard. It’s a completely different thing to do so without having a regard for the consequences. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has shot itself in the foot with its controversial posters in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal and it will find it difficult to get out of this mess, despite apologising on Thursday for “hurting some people”. This week, the DA erected posters in Phoenix with the messages “The ANC called you racists” and “The DA calls you heroes” on the same street poles. The DA said it would remove the...

