16 Oct 2021
Parents should encourage teens to get vaccinated

Government ramped up its vaccination programme on Friday when it announced that children aged 12 to 17 were allowed to get the jab from next Wednesday. What’s more, is that they will be able to get their Covid vaccines – a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine – without their parents’ permission. With end of-year examinations looming, followed by school holidays, it is believed this is the best time to include the next age group, which accounts for six million children. With 20 million vaccines administered, government realise the importance of gearing up in its bid to get the nation...

