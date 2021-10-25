Editorials
1 minute read
25 Oct 2021
9:00 am
Editorials

Lesufi’s outbursts a salutary lesson

Editorials

Lesufi has angered many people in his rush to get out his quotable quotes and implement his vision of transformation.

MECPanyaza Lesufi visit a shelter for the displaced in Lyttelton on April 27, 2020 in Tshwane, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has always loved publicity. He deploys speedily to the scene of any school crisis – be it supposed racism or everyday knife-play – knowing the cameras and microphones will be in attendance. That is the way of politicians – appearance over substance, every time. Lesufi has angered many people in his rush to get out his quotable quotes and implement his vision of transformation on the way to what some political analysts believe will be much greater things within the ruling ANC. But he overstepped the mark at a departmental press conference in November 2019...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Daily news update: Menlyn robbery suspects on the run, COJ rejects load shedding, Lesufi retracts claims against Afriforum
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

POLITICS

Lesufi retracts AfriForum assassination, stalking claims
1 day ago
1 day ago

EDUCATION

Deadline for 2022 school applications in Gauteng looms
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

EDUCATION

Lesufi sends condolences to families of three pupils who died this week
2 months ago
2 months ago