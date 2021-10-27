EDITORIAL
3 minute read
27 Oct 2021
6:12 am
Editorials

CSA’s knee rule should have been handled better

EDITORIAL

Saddest of all is the fact that it is possible that one of our country’s most talented players, Quinton de Kock, may become a high-profile victim, albeit by his own hand.

Quinton de Kock of South Africa opted to not play against the West Indies on Tuesday for "personal reasons." Picture: Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images
There is truth in the observation that sport is a mirror of society. The Springbok victory in the 1995 Rugby World Cup is a classic example. It brought the country together across race and political lines at a time when our “rainbow nation” was a beacon for the world. Similarly, the burgeoning row over the decision by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to order Proteas players to “take the knee” in support of the global movement against racism, perfectly reflects our currently fractured and angry country. There are those who believe the gesture solidifies the cry that “Black Lives Matter” (BLM),...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRICKET

De Kock: Cricket maverick standing up over kneeling down
45 mins ago
45 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

De Kock’s exit: Bending rule or not?
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

CRICKET

Bavuma surprised at De Kock's refusal to 'take knee'
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

CRICKET

'We need to focus on matters on the field,' says Bavuma after 'toughest day'
13 hours ago
13 hours ago