Editorials
1 minute read
4 Nov 2021
6:35 am
Editorials

Thanks for ‘green’ money – we think

Editorials

Cynicism (or, possibly, realism?) aside, though, the money – as long as it is not looted – will go a long way to putting us on the path to a greener future.

Image: iStock
Call us surprised at the move by the rich countries of the north to commit to financially supporting South Africa as it tries to clean up its environmental act. That’s because a lot of the debate around climate change has failed to acknowledge the massive gap between developed and developing countries and the fact that reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can hamper economic growth and the struggle of those countries to lift their people up out of poverty. The $8.5 billion (about R131 billion) commitment to SA from France, Germany, the UK, the US and the European Union was confirmed...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

SA's energy challenges due to poor leadership, not technology
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

COP26: Ramaphosa commits to a low-carbon economy for SA
2 days ago
2 days ago

OPINION

Morocco’s renewables: A lesson or two for South Africa
3 days ago
3 days ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Renewables get R50bn private sector boost
6 days ago
6 days ago