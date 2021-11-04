Thanks for ‘green’ money – we think

Call us surprised at the move by the rich countries of the north to commit to financially supporting South Africa as it tries to clean up its environmental act. That’s because a lot of the debate around climate change has failed to acknowledge the massive gap between developed and developing countries and the fact that reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can hamper economic growth and the struggle of those countries to lift their people up out of poverty. The $8.5 billion (about R131 billion) commitment to SA from France, Germany, the UK, the US and the European Union was confirmed...

Call us surprised at the move by the rich countries of the north to commit to financially supporting South Africa as it tries to clean up its environmental act.



That’s because a lot of the debate around climate change has failed to acknowledge the massive gap between developed and developing countries and the fact that reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can hamper economic growth and the struggle of those countries to lift their people up out of poverty.



The $8.5 billion (about R131 billion) commitment to SA from France, Germany, the UK, the US and the European Union was confirmed at the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow this week.



In truth, the money is not all a handout, as a substantial portion is in the form of loans – which has to be paid back. And, no doubt, when it comes to moving towards renewable energy, we will probably end up using technology from those countries … so it’s not altruism.



Cynicism (or, possibly, realism?) aside, though, the money – as long as it is not looted – will go a long way to putting us on the path to a greener future.



And the fact that the world is watching means we will have to follow through.