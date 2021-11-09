Editorials
9 Nov 2021
No vaccine is an invisible force field

The anti-vaxtrolls were quick off the mark on social media to claim vaccines don’t work – because Psaki had been vaccinated.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki listens during a White House news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki and Deese discussed various topics including the economic crisis that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that she had contracted Covid, the anti-vax trolls were quick off the mark on social media to claim vaccines don’t work – because Psaki had been vaccinated. They cared little for her assertion that having been vaccinated meant Covid had only “mild” effects for her. To the anti-vaxxers, such “breakthrough infections” are proof that the jabs don’t work. The opposite is the case. No vaccine is an invisible force field, as one medical researcher put it. But it is an amazing technology and has saved millions of people from hospitalisation...

