13 Dec 2021
6:15 am
Heartbreak tale of ruined Bloemfontein Zoo

Our journalists discovered 40 staff members still receive monthly paycheques, despite doing very little – if any – work

An abandoned enclosure at the Bloemfontein Zoo, 7 December 2021, Freestate. Picture: Jacques Nelles
It breaks your heart to see what has happened to the Bloemfontein Zoo – once the ideal spot to take your family for an outing, but now just another example of how years of neglect and financial mismanagement can ruin a once-thriving establishment. What’s even more concerning is that the animals have either vanished or suffer every day. Of the 256 animals that were at the zoo, only 11 buffaloes, some peacocks, rabbits and guinea fowl are all that remain. Many of the animals, particularly the carnivores, owls, parrots and reptiles were moved to other homes, while 20 exotic and...

