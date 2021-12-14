Hamilton’s controversial defeat adds to allure of F1 racing

The scribes and fans (on both sides) are hailing both the race and the championship tussle in 2021 as a battle of gladiatorial proportions – men of iron battling in the arena of fame.
2021 FIA Formula One World Champion Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen walks past second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) on the podium of the Yas Marina Circuit after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. - Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on December 12, 2021. The Red Bull driver won his 10th race of the season to finish ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)