May the new year be better than 2021

This time last year, most of us were preparing to see the back of 2020 as the year which almost brought us, and the rest of the planet, to our knees, struck down by coronavirus. Things could only get better, we said optimistically, because, really, how could they possibly get worse? Perhaps this New Year’s Eve we’ll be a bit more careful in what we wish for. There are plenty of signs already that 2022 won’t bring the vast majority of people health, wealth or happiness. As the hours count down to midnight, the global Covid infection tally hit one...

We still don’t know if the ultra-infectious omicron variant of the virus is the beginning of the end for Covid – or merely the end of the beginning. Life will be tough in 2022, whether from rising prices or Covid cases and our politicians will continue to disappoint most of us.

But, maybe that offers us the chance to truly change ourselves and our lifestyles. Do we need to consume as much? Shouldn’t we think more of others? We hope, though, that the best of your dreams come true in 2022.