2 minute read
12 Jan 2022
4:00 am
Wake up – our schools are in crisis

As millions of pupils return to class on Wednesday, a shocking 400 000 are still waiting for the education department to find them places.

Picture: iStock
It has become depressingly emblematic of our dysfunctional society that, once again, there is a January crisis around school admissions. This year, as millions of pupils return to class today, a shocking 400 000 are still waiting for the education department to find them places. And, in yet another unsurprising turn of events, it is Gauteng which is the province worst affected by the problem. Why, though, is this still happening, after repeated promises every year that the online application system – once a horror-show – has now been fixed? No doubt the excuses will come thick and fast –...

