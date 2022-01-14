Editorials
14 Jan 2022
4:10 am
Editorials

Legal structures in for rough ride after Sisulu’s judicial attack

Editorials

As Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo himself said, when responding to Sisulu, this has the potential to reduce the credibility of our entire legal system.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter
There is some irony in the fact the Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu (or whoever writes for her) would stoop to using the thoughts of a white, foreign, male to defend her scurrilous attack on black African judges in our country as being the lackeys of “white monopoly capital” (WMC). While it may be ironic, it is hardly surprising, given that the radical economic transformation (RET) clique orbiting Jacob Zuma got that very WMC phrase from a bunch of white spin-doctors in London, the PR firm, Bell Pottinger. Those Brits were paid handsomely by the Guptas to help construct a divisive...

