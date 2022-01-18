Editorials
18 Jan 2022
Cyril’s inaction on Lindiwe Sisulu is a problem

The problem with a lack of action against Sisulu is that her vicious attacks on the judiciary will assume a political weight they do not deserve

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter
It is not surprising that one of the most frequent criticisms of Cyril Ramaphosa is that he is the “absentee president” or “missing in action”. Those barbs will no doubt increase the longer he is seen to be tolerating the outright rebellious attitude of his Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. There are two ways to look at this apparent inaction. One is that he is confident in his own support within the ANC and across the broader country. Sisulu and the like-minded clique of politicians and hangers-on who profess allegiance to radical economic transformation (RET) and orbit Jacob Zuma like faithful...

