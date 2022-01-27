Sanral contracts need to be probed

It’s no surprise that the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is facing a contempt of court application by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) … after all, contempt (for taxpayers, motorists and journalists) has been one of the organisation’s hallmarks. Outa won an order from court last year that Sanral release details about its contracts with long-distance toll concessionaire Trans African Concessions, which runs the N4 toll road. However, Sanral and its then chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma refused to comply … so Outa wants both held in contempt and Macozoma to be served with a 30-day jail sentence,...

It’s no surprise that the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is facing a contempt of court application by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) … after all, contempt (for taxpayers, motorists and journalists) has been one of the organisation’s hallmarks.

Outa won an order from court last year that Sanral release details about its contracts with long-distance toll concessionaire Trans African Concessions, which runs the N4 toll road.

However, Sanral and its then chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma refused to comply … so Outa wants both held in contempt and Macozoma to be served with a 30-day jail sentence, suspended on condition the documents are handed over.

This is an important case because it would send a salutary, harsh message to those in government departments and state-owned enterprises who try to cover up their work, or hide their transgressions.

The matter of toll road contracts is one area which needs a light shone upon it – so the public can understand whether Sanral was justified in awarding the lucrative contracts to concessionaires. Sanral needs to realise it is accountable to taxpayers and its old methods of forcing things down our throats has to end.

The Gauteng e-tolls massive boycott should have proved this to them a while ago.