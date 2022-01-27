Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
27 Jan 2022
4:00 am
Editorials

Sanral contracts need to be probed

Editorial staff

Outa won an order from court last year that Sanral release details about its contracts toll concessionaire Trans African Concessions, which runs the N4 toll road.

The SANRAL Head Office in Pretoria, 27 May 2021 . Photo: citizen.co.za/Neil McCartney
It’s no surprise that the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is facing a contempt of court application by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) … after all, contempt (for taxpayers, motorists and journalists) has been one of the organisation’s hallmarks. Outa won an order from court last year that Sanral release details about its contracts with long-distance toll concessionaire Trans African Concessions, which runs the N4 toll road. However, Sanral and its then chief executive officer Skhumbuzo Macozoma refused to comply … so Outa wants both held in contempt and Macozoma to be served with a 30-day jail sentence,...

