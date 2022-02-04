Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
4 Feb 2022
4:35 am
Editorials

Cuban donation can go far in SA

Editorial staff

According to official figures, Cuban per capita GDP in 2019 stood at just under $9 100 (about R139 000), while South Africa’s was just over $5 000.

Workers and teachers of the Saul Delgado pre-university institute wait to be vaccinated in Havana's El Vedado neighborhood on September 3, 2021. - Cuba on Friday launched a nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign for children and adolescents aged two to 18, a condition set by the communist government before reopening schools. (Photo by Katell ABIVEN / AFP)
Every day, it seems, we ordinary South Africans fall down another ANC rabbit hole into yet another completely divorced-from-reality socialist Wonderland. (The phrase originates from Lewis Carroll’s fantasy novel Alice in Wonderland, where Wonderland is a strange and absurd alternative world.) This week’s ANC invitation to the strange and absurd came via parliament’s announcement that the country would be donating R50 million to the people of Cuba, who are allegedly suffering from food and other shortages as a result of the United States sanctions against it. Let’s leave aside for a moment that Cuba is an agriculturally rich island and...

