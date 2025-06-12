Eastern Cape tragedy: What flood victims need and how you can help

Gift of the Givers and others deployed to flood-ravaged Eastern Cape as nearly 10 000 were displaced.

A man removes water from a shack after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on June 10, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Humanitarian organisations Gift of the Givers, the SA Red Cross Society, and others have ramped up emergency operations across the flood-stricken Amathole and OR Tambo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, where nearly 10 000 residents have been displaced by severe flooding.

The towns of Butterworth and Mthatha have been hardest hit, with extensive infrastructure damage and widespread evacuations.

According to Gift of Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, the community halls in Butterworth, Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Bay are now housing displaced families as officials work to assess the full extent of the crisis.

What aid is needed

Sablay told The Citizen, the situation was “dire” and said there is an urgent need for:

Blankets,

Mattresses,

Drinking water

Toiletries.

Those who want to assist can contact Gift of Givers on their toll-free number, 0800786911, or donate to the Gift of the Giver foundation’s bank account.

The affected families have been provided with mattresses, blankets, and hot meals as part of the ongoing relief efforts.

Banking details:

Gift of the Givers Foundation

Standard Bank

Account number: 052137228

SA Red Cross

The South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) has also mobilised emergency response teams to the area, providing 180 blankets and mattresses worth R280 000.

The society appealed for financial and in-kind contributions to expand relief efforts, deploy volunteers, provide psychosocial support, and assist with shelter, logistics, and recovery.

Speaking to The Citizen, Eastern Cape Provincial Manager Caroline Gallant said there is an urgent need for:

Hygiene kits,

C lothing,

Mattresses, and

and Ready-made food.

“They [victims] only have the wet clothing on their backs. Many were caught unawares and were not able to pack a bag or get clean, dry clothes.”

Gallant said monetary donations were also welcome, especially for the rebuild that will follow.

Banking details:

SA Red Cross Society

Standard Bank

Account number: 081082746

Donations can be made at Red Cross Offices in Grahamstown, Port Elizabeth and East London.

EC government

The Eastern Cape government has also called on those who can assist to drop off any donations at government buildings in the province.

Black Coffee Foundation

The Black Coffee Foundation is also on the ground and noted that the affected are in urgent need of:

Blankets

Warm clothing

Non-perishable food

Toiletries

Sanitary items

Baby supplies

“We’re calling on our network, partners, and friends of the Foundation to stand with Mthatha. Let’s show up with love and action,” it said.

Those willing can donate to the foundation’s bank account.

Banking details:

Black Coffee Foundation

First National Bank (FNB)

Account number: 62922110812

Water crisis in Butterworth

Butterworth’s water treatment plant has sustained major damage, cutting off the town’s primary water supply.

In response, Gift of the Givers has deployed two water tanker trucks for seven days, following a request from the Amathole District Municipality Disaster Management and the Mnquma Local Municipality.

“We are on the ground providing water to thousands of residents who have lost everything in the floods.

“Our teams are also distributing food, blankets, and hygiene packs to those in temporary shelters,” said Sablay.

National effort and coordination

Relief supplies and personnel have been mobilised from outside the province to support escalating operations.

The full-scale deployment in Mthatha is expected to begin in the coming days, in coordination with the OR Tambo District Municipality.

Gift of the Givers has extended its appreciation to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, MEC for COGTA Zolile Williams, and local municipalities for their ongoing support.

