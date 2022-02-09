Editorial staff
Staunching the flow of illegal immigrants will help defuse the xenophobia time bomb

The bottom line is that South Africans have a right to be concerned about illegal and undocumented immigrants placing extra pressure on already limited government and social sources – and specifically jobs.

Permits expire at the end of December 2021, after which the Department of Home Affairs has instructed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders to apply for 'mainstream visas' and to ensure that their applications comply with the provisions and requirements of the Immigration Act and its accompanying regulations. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
When the ANC government finally addresses a problem – one which is invariably of its own making – its hasty“solutions” often have the potential to do more harm than good. That is, we fear, what may turn out to be the reality of the reported move by the government to control the number of foreigners employed in certain sectors of the economy. Speculation is that President Cyril Ramaphosa may flight the idea during his State Of the Nation Address tomorrow. Apart from the fact that whatever measures are taken will merely be closing the stable door long after the horse...

