Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
14 Feb 2022
6:50 am
Editorials

Love everyday, not just on Valentine’s Day

Editorial staff

Love can transcend the romance between two individuals, which is the essence of all the fuss everyone is making today.

Why do we need a specific day to remind us about love, that most amazing gift and the thing which makes us so ineffably human? Photo: iStock
Someone once said, wisely, that, on Valentine’s Day, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. If you jump into it with gusto, you should remember you’re the commercial Pavlov’s dog, conditioned to react to something which is shallow and only aimed at cynically raking in money. On the other hand, if you call it this and steadfastly refuse to send cards, flowers or romantic messages, you’ll be regarded as a sad loner. Why do we need a specific day to remind us about love, that most amazing gift and the thing which makes us so ineffably human?...

Read more on these topics