Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
15 Feb 2022
5:30 am
Editorials

Blue Train harmer blow a warning of more decline in SA tourism sector

Editorial staff

While there will be those who point out, correctly, that this does not affect them directly, it is the indirect impact of the collapse of South Africa’s image as a tourist destination which is ominous.

The Blue Train. Picture: Brendan Seery
Just when our battered tourism industry was contemplating the return of foreign visitors, as travel and health restrictions are eased, it was given a hammer blow by the news that one of the jewels in our tourism crown, the Blue Train, has been taken out of operation. While there will be those who point out, correctly, that this does not affect them directly, it is the indirect impact of the collapse of South Africa’s image as a tourist destination which is ominous. ALSO READ: The sun must set on lockdowns to help hard hit tourism industry The Blue Train was...

Read more on these topics