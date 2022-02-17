Editorial staff
A major revamp of SA politics is certainly needed

In some cases, the DA is spot on – as it was when it proposed a 'vote of no confidence' against President Cyril Ramaphosa's entire Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader, John Steenhuisen in Parliament on 15 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has developed a knack for political grandstanding by often turning the ANC’s words and deeds around upon the ruling party. Sometimes, this grandstanding is silly… as when the DA claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona) ideas were taken from DA suggestions to him. In some cases, though, the DA is spot on – as it was when it proposed a “vote of no confidence” in the entire Ramaphosa Cabinet. ALSO READ: ANC doesn’t belong to DA, says Mantashe after motion of no confidence bid Sure, nothing will come of it, but it...

