A major revamp of SA politics is certainly needed

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has developed a knack for political grandstanding by often turning the ANC’s words and deeds around upon the ruling party. Sometimes, this grandstanding is silly… as when the DA claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona) ideas were taken from DA suggestions to him. In some cases, though, the DA is spot on – as it was when it proposed a “vote of no confidence” in the entire Ramaphosa Cabinet. ALSO READ: ANC doesn’t belong to DA, says Mantashe after motion of no confidence bid Sure, nothing will come of it, but it...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has developed a knack for political grandstanding by often turning the ANC’s words and deeds around upon the ruling party.

Sometimes, this grandstanding is silly… as when the DA claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona) ideas were taken from DA suggestions to him.

In some cases, though, the DA is spot on – as it was when it proposed a “vote of no confidence” in the entire Ramaphosa Cabinet.

ALSO READ: ANC doesn’t belong to DA, says Mantashe after motion of no confidence bid

Sure, nothing will come of it, but it is more than an empty gesture because it makes the point that most of us probably suspected all along: there is no such thing as a good ANC minister.

Political experts we spoke to agreed with the DA, but went further to shine a light on the failed policy of “cadre deployment” – whereby loyalty to the ANC is the main requirement for any high office, whether in government or state-owned enterprises – which has pushed South Africa a long way down the road to a failed state.

Analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said he disagreed with DA leader John Steenhuisen that all the Cabinet were useless.

But he made a remark which will not win him popularity with the ANC and their fellow travellers.

Teffo said it was always a pleasure for him to listen to Steenhuisen speak because, although he was said to have no university degree, he sounded more learned, politically mature and articulate than some “so-called ministers and some PhDs available in parliament”.

READ MORE: DA asks Zondo to lay perjury charge against Ramaphosa

He added: “For me, it’s not about the colour of the skin but about the content of the character”, noting that it was sad that “not a single white, Indian or white candidate” applied for the job of chief justice, because “they don’t bother to apply because they know they won’t be considered”.

Our politics needs a major overhaul.