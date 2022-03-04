Editorial staff
SA shoots itself in the foot for abstaining to vote on UN resolution to condemn Russia

Our neighbours Botswana, Zambia, Lesotho and Malawi voted in favour, as did major African players like Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda. Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique abstained with us.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: The results of a vote at the United Nations General Assembly are displayed on a screen during a special session on the violence in Ukraine on March 02, 2022 in New York City. Members voted overwhelmingly for a non-binding resolution that condemns Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and demands that Russia immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Democratic South Africa has always regarded itself as a non-aligned country. But even that label comes with its own baggage, given that the Non-Aligned Movement – of which we are a member – was, at times in the past, antagonistic towards the West. During the time of Nelson Mandela, it was comparatively easy to steer that course without adverse effects on our national reputation, considering his icon status, which gave the country moral authority. These days, with the rest of the world well aware of our overwhelming corruption and decline in many spheres, South Africa does not have the clout...

