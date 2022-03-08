Editorial staff
Zuma unfit to enter Ukraine debate

Editorial staff

His statement noted that the West had been guilty of even worse violations of the sovereignty of nations and the human rights of individuals.

Picture File: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and former SA president Jacob Zuma at Russia's Victory Day celebrations in 2015. Picture: GCIS
As if Vladimir Putin wasn’t in enough trouble with global public opinion, he now has the dubious honour of being hailed as a hero by no other stout judge of character than Jacob Zuma. Zuma, who was trained by the then Soviet Union in sabotage and other military skills and spent time in Moscow, said Putin had been “very patient” with the build-up of pressure on his borders by the expansion eastward of the Western Nato alliance. His statement noted that the West had been guilty of even worse violations of the sovereignty of nations and the human rights of...

