Zuma unfit to enter Ukraine debate

As if Vladimir Putin wasn’t in enough trouble with global public opinion, he now has the dubious honour of being hailed as a hero by no other stout judge of character than Jacob Zuma. Zuma, who was trained by the then Soviet Union in sabotage and other military skills and spent time in Moscow, said Putin had been “very patient” with the build-up of pressure on his borders by the expansion eastward of the Western Nato alliance. His statement noted that the West had been guilty of even worse violations of the sovereignty of nations and the human rights of...

As if Vladimir Putin wasn’t in enough trouble with global public opinion, he now has the dubious honour of being hailed as a hero by no other stout judge of character than Jacob Zuma.



Zuma, who was trained by the then Soviet Union in sabotage and other military skills and spent time in Moscow, said Putin had been “very patient” with the build-up of pressure on his borders by the expansion eastward of the Western Nato alliance.



His statement noted that the West had been guilty of even worse violations of the sovereignty of nations and the human rights of individuals.

Indeed, the lion of Nkandla went further, to claim he himself was ousted from ANC leadership and from the presidency of the country by the “Western forces” within the ANC.



There are certainly questions which need to be asked about what led to the Ukraine invasion by Russia – and the role played by the West in global conflicts since World War II.

But Zuma – a man who presided over the state capture corruption web and who would happily have sold our country to Moscow in a mega nuclear deal – is not the person to ask them.