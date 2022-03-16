Editorial staff
ANC must accept reality and repair or risk being Africa’s worst basket case

As an organisation committed to democracy, human rights, and to building the fabled “better life for all”, the ANC has long since flatlined.

If the ANC were a patient in the emergency room in a hospital drama, the defibrillator machine would probably not be enough to jump-start it back to life – and not because, being South Africa, there would probably be no electricity available to charge it up. As an organisation committed to democracy, human rights, and to building the fabled “better life for all”, the ANC has long since flatlined. Currently, there is a quiet, but frantic move in the organisation to clean up, get rid of the deadwood, and “renew” the party. ALSO READ: Embattled ANC continues to clean house...

