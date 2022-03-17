Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
17 Mar 2022
5:42 am
Editorials

Charge those who abuse the old aged

Editorial staff

In far too many instances, they are neglected or physically abused and not given the medical, psychological, and emotional support they need at that time of their lives.

Picture: iStock
It is the silent scourge which shames us as a society: how we care for the aged and those in frail care. In far too many instances, they are neglected or physically abused and not given the medical, psychological, and emotional support they need at that time of their lives. Sadly, many die alone… and scared. While it is true that families often abandon their elderly to the care of homes – and don’t want to be bothered about monitoring what goes on – others look after their loved ones and fight for their rights. ALSO READ: Life Esidimeni inquest...

Read more on these topics