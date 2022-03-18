Editorial staff
Steep hike in plane fares no surprise

There is nothing a capitalist businessperson loves more than a captive market – except perhaps one where there is an emergency, which leads to a sudden spike in demand.

Kulula ZS-ZWA arrives at OR Tambo International Airport from George, 17 March 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Competition Commission has warned airlines it would take action after looking into the sudden rise in airfares, which followed the grounding of Kulula and British Airways flights. There are few more arcane financial structures in the world than airline fare prices – and even on one flight, there can be multiple variations, even for exactly the same seat. And that, no doubt, is what the airlines might hide behind when trying to explain why so many angry stranded Kulula and BA passengers felt they were scalped by the competitors. There is nothing a capitalist businessperson loves more than a...

