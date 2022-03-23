Editorial staff
Youth needs more boot camps for renewal and social projects

On the gang-troubled streets of Cape Town, a new military-style “boot camp” aims to turn youngsters away from the life of guns and drugs

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 16: Capetonians from a diverse section of Cape Flats march in Belhar on Youth Day in support of peace to put an end to gang violence and innocent killings on June 16, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group handed a memorandum to the Belhar Police Station which calls to increase police visibility and patrols and a more competent police services among other demands. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
As Vladimir Putin’s tanks, fighters, and missiles lay waste to Ukraine, it might seem like an odd time to take an unbiased look at military-style discipline. After all, every army produces stony-eyed killers, doesn’t it? Yet, down on the gang-troubled streets of Cape Town, a new military-style “boot camp” aims to turn youngsters away from the life of guns and drugs, build up their self-respect and prepare them for jobs in the “normal” world. In blue uniforms, the young women and men are up every day before dawn for three months, being put through a rigorous programme of physical and...

