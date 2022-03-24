Editorial staff
Reporter
24 Mar 2022
4:45 am
Editorials

SA’s aviation reputation is safe

Editorial staff

South Africans had cause for concern as most carriers operate the Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

A Kulula.com plane lands at Lanseria Airport on 2 March 2006. Picture: Gallo Images
The reassurance by an industry expert that we should not worry about the safety of the Boeing 737-800 is not only good news for the traveller, but also for South Africa’s excellent air safety reputation. South Africans had cause for concern as most carriers operate the 737-800 Next Generation aircraft. This is the aircraft that crashed in China on Monday, killing all 123 passengers and nine crew members on board. The air crash came just a week after Comair brands kulula.com and British Airways SA, which also operate 737s, including the 800 series, were grounded for five days over its...

