Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
26 Mar 2022
6:30 am
Editorials

Repo rate increase set to hit consumers hard

Editorial staff

The cost of food, fuel, oil and electricity is already hurting our pockets and economists warn this will only increase significantly over the next three months.

Image: iStock
Friday may have been pay day for some and those lucky enough to have a job, but we all know how quickly that money disappears in an attempt to settle our bills and get through the month. This week’s decision to raise the repo rate again – an increase by 25 basis points to 4.25% – will hit consumers hard. It was predicted, but those already struggling to keep their heads above water will no doubt feel the pressure to cope with their bond repayments, among other expenses, especially since more increases are expected in the coming months. Russia’s invasion...

Read more on these topics